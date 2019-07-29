|
CORR, James Francis Of Boston, MA, previously of Sudbury, MA, passed away at home on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Jim was born in Cambridge, MA on November 29, 1925 and raised in Watertown. He was a graduate of Watertown High School and attended Boston University. Jim worked for Herff Jones and later, Jostens until his retirement. Jim served his country honorably during WWll with the 15th Air Force, 778th Bomb Squadron, 464th Bomb Group, where he flew 35 missions over North Africa and the European theatre. While a longtime member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Sudbury, he also served the community as a volunteer with Kiwanis and the Sudbury senior assistance program. A lover of great books and world travel, he will be most remembered for his warmth, quick wit, and contagious smile, a friend to all. Jim was preceded in death by his adored wife of 65 years, Mary Elizabeth (Kelley) of Boston, MA, and his dear eldest son, Brian. He is survived by his son, Shawn and his wife Christine of Charlestown, MA; his daughter, Beth of Newton, MA; and four loving grandchildren, Michaela, Patrick and his wife Lauren, Colin, and Riley; and to Jim's delight, his great-grandchild, Teddy. Relatives and friends are invited to gather for a Funeral Mass in Celebration of Jim's Life on Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Church of Saint Ignatius of Loyola, Chestnut Hill, MA, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Friends of the Goodnow Library (www.friendsofgoodnow.org), 21 Concord Road, Sudbury, MA 01776.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019