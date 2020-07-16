|
|
MAGUIRE, James G. Of Canton, passed peacefully on July 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary Helen, with whom he shared 54 wonderful years of marriage. Loving father and father-in-law of Jim and Cari Maguire, Jean Walsh, Kathy and Taylor Gray, Marybeth and Lars Olander, Carolyn and Bob Howard and Mike and Amy Maguire. Dear brother of Pat Hagan (Ed) and Elaine McCaffrey (Noel) and the late Mary and Carey Maguire. He is also survived by 22 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Born to James H. and Madeleine G. Maguire on October 24, 1935, Gerry (as he was known to his family and childhood friends) spent his childhood in Jamaica Plain. From an early age, Gerry exhibited the characteristics that resulted in many professional accomplishments: a willing attitude to work hard and do the right thing. Gerry had several jobs (including his favorite of selling snacks at Fenway Park) at an early age in order to pay his tuition at BC High and Boston College before enlisting in the US Army in 1955. Shortly after completing his service, he married the love of his life on February 12, 1958 and they began their journey together. While the early years were active, with 3 children born within 3 years, together they built a decades-long foundation of family and faith as their brood grew.
Jim (as he was known professionally) began his career at Ernst & Ernst after receiving a Certificate of Accounting from Bentley College. Ultimately, he held roles as the Managing Partner of the Boston and Providence offices as well as CFO of the firm during its merger with Arthur Young. After retirement from Ernst and Young, he worked with the Moore Company in Rhode Island for many years. Jim was well-respected by colleagues and clients alike for his straightforward and diligent approach.
A devout Catholic, Gerry enjoyed traveling to Israel where he deepened his faith. Always in service to others less fortunate, he volunteered with the Elders Living at Home Program at the Boston Medical Center, where he helped secure housing for needy citizens of Boston and also served as a Trustee of the Yawkey Foundation for many years. Gerry was also an active parishioner of the St. Margaret Mary parish, where he delivered Communion to the home-bound and lectored for several years.
Dad/Gerry/Grandpa/Papa will be sorely missed by all. His lasting legacy are the values of family and faith that he practiced, taught and instilled in his children and grandchildren as well as his generosity of time and resources to all who knew him.
Due to coronavirus restrictions, Funeral Services and interment will be private. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Lahey Health and Medical Center, Attn: Oncology, Dr. Lata Thatai, 41 Mall Road, Burlington, MA 01805 or Boston Medical Center, ELAHP, Yawkey ACC 4S-18, 850 Harrison Avenue, Boston, MA 02118 (please make checks payable to Elders Living at Home Program). Holden-Dunn-Lawler
www.hdlfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020