PALERMO, James G. Age 61, of Norwood, formerly of Sharon and Dedham, died April 18, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Jim leaves his devoted wife, Lisa to whom was married for 30 years this May. Jim was the loving son of Lillian (Baho) Palermo of Dedham and the late James Palermo, the brother of Pamela Campbell of North Easton. Jim leaves his nephew Shane Campbell of North Easton, his niece, Holly Loring and her husband, Peter and his grandniece, Penelope. Jim was nephew of Robert and Arlene Baho of Westborough, Lois Baho of West Roxbury and cousin to John Baho of Shrewsbury and Karen Baho of Quincy. Jim was the son-in-law of Allie Williams of Concord, and brother-in-law of Sarah Williams of Concord, Blake Williams and his wife Lisa of New Hampshire and uncle of Erica, Dana and Karen Williams of New Hampshire. Jim courageously battled MS for many years and other health issues. The family wishes to thank the staff of Norwood Hospital's ICU for their care and compassion during his final days. Services are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the MS Society and the Joslin Diabetes Center. To leave a condolence message for Jim's family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020