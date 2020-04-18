Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES PALERMO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES G. PALERMO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES G. PALERMO Obituary
PALERMO, James G. Age 61, of Norwood, formerly of Sharon and Dedham, died April 18, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Jim leaves his devoted wife, Lisa to whom was married for 30 years this May. Jim was the loving son of Lillian (Baho) Palermo of Dedham and the late James Palermo, the brother of Pamela Campbell of North Easton. Jim leaves his nephew Shane Campbell of North Easton, his niece, Holly Loring and her husband, Peter and his grandniece, Penelope. Jim was nephew of Robert and Arlene Baho of Westborough, Lois Baho of West Roxbury and cousin to John Baho of Shrewsbury and Karen Baho of Quincy. Jim was the son-in-law of Allie Williams of Concord, and brother-in-law of Sarah Williams of Concord, Blake Williams and his wife Lisa of New Hampshire and uncle of Erica, Dana and Karen Williams of New Hampshire. Jim courageously battled MS for many years and other health issues. The family wishes to thank the staff of Norwood Hospital's ICU for their care and compassion during his final days. Services are private. A celebration of his life will be held at a future date. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to the MS Society and the Joslin Diabetes Center. To leave a condolence message for Jim's family, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -