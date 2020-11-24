GAVIN, Jr., James Of Watertown, Nov. 24, 2020. Beloved husband to Christine (Nelson) Gavin. Devoted father of Jane M. Lynch & her husband Timothy, James M. Gavin & his wife Stephanie, and Nancy Gavin. Cherished Grampy to James Meehan, Kevin Lynch, Jessica Lynch, Rachel Lynch and the late Keeley Lynch. James was one of 5 siblings. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate James' life by gathering for a visitation on Saturday from 12 - 3 PM in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. A Funeral Service will follow with Military Honors at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Care Group Parmenter, 1 Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com