JAMES GAVIN Jr.
GAVIN, Jr., James Of Watertown, Nov. 24, 2020. Beloved husband to Christine (Nelson) Gavin. Devoted father of Jane M. Lynch & her husband Timothy, James M. Gavin & his wife Stephanie, and Nancy Gavin. Cherished Grampy to James Meehan, Kevin Lynch, Jessica Lynch, Rachel Lynch and the late Keeley Lynch. James was one of 5 siblings. Family and friends are welcome to celebrate James' life by gathering for a visitation on Saturday from 12 - 3 PM in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN. A Funeral Service will follow with Military Honors at 3 PM. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Care Group Parmenter, 1 Arsenal Market Place, Watertown, MA. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
12:00 - 03:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
NOV
28
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
