GENNARI, James Sr. Loving father and grandfather, founder and manager of Pinstripe Parking died on Friday, June 21, at Massachusetts General Hospital. He was 67 years young. Family was Jim's priority. He was married to his wife and love of his life, Ann Marie Gennari for 25 years. He was Jimmy, James, or Jimbo to Ann Marie and he was Papa to Miles and Valentina Kennedy, children of his beloved daughter Janel Gennari Kennedy. His family remembers his quick wit and how he made them laugh no matter the predicament. His love of family began at an early age when his family and his loving cousins, Diane and Sheila, shared a home. Jim is the son of Margaret Gennari and the late Guido Gennari. He is the brother of the late Vincent Gennari and Valerie Gennari Pennington. He also leaves behind his son, James Gennari Jr. and his wife Kristen and their children Francesca and Bianca. In addition, Jim had a parking lot family. Over the years, he grew his business from a small operation to one that managed multiple lots including parking for the Spaulding Hospitals. Jim grew up in Revere, worked in Boston but was a die-hard Yankees fan. Jim was a chef and an entertainer. He loved having people to his home for a meal and a good conversation. You never left his house hungry. He enjoyed cooking italian dishes such as tripe and chicken marsala. People would change their plans when they heard Jimmy was holding a party! He entertained his guests and family with stories about athletes and celebrities that he met at his parking lots. James was a generous, kind man who would buy a hungry person a meal, offer a tired person a ride, or just lend an ear. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Assumption Church in Lynnfield on Thursday at 10:00am (everyone to meet directly at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. For guest book please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno



