|
|
BOULOGIANE, James George Died peacefully in his home on Friday, July 10, 2020 with Ifigenia, his wife of 62 years, at his side. Jim was born January 21, 1926 and was known to his younger relatives as Bully. Jim grew up in a warm, caring family. His father George owned a grocery store and his mother Efthalia (Ganoulis) was a homemaker. He was predeceased by his parents, his sister Helen, his brother Theodosios and his godson Gregory Chimbos. He was a kind, gentle, loving and generous man. He had a warm, welcoming smile, particularly for young people. He enjoyed socializing with others, but most of all with his loving wife. He was fortunate to enjoy 38 career years and 34 years of retirement. He felt that his life here on Earth was Heavenly. He attended Manchester, NH schools and graduated from Central High School in 1943. He then went on to Northeastern University. He graduated with a civil engineering degree in 1947. Soon after, he joined Standard Oil of NY, which later became Mobil Oil Corporation. During his 38-year career he had been a geophysicist and Party Chief in Venezuela and worked in Marketing Operations in Lagos, Nigeria. In 1957, he transferred from Mobil International to the New England division. During his domestic career he had designed a Lubricating Oil Plant, a major petroleum storage facility and other such projects. He also had a number of managerial positions. After marrying Ifigenia in 1958, he encouraged her to pursue an MBA and was cheering her on every step of the way. Together they built their dream home and retired early to share their time together, which they spent traveling worldwide. He also enjoyed playing squash and skiing. Jim and his wife have been generous to a number of religious, educational and medical institutions. They were in accord in helping young people who needed a boost to stay on course. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to honor his memory. Please consider the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 162 Goddard Avenue, Brookline, MA 02445, the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of Boston, 162 Goddard Avenue, Brookline, MA 02445 or the James G. and Ifigenia Boulogiane Engineering Scholarship Fund, which supports students in the college of engineering at Northeastern University who have demonstrated high scholastic achievement. (Northeastern University, 360 Huntington Avenue, 147 SN, Boston, MA 02115). He is survived by his loving wife Ifigenia Boulogiane. Also survived by many godchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England, 514 Parker St., Boston, MA. Visitation prior to the Service, from 10AM to 11AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Funeral Service will be available via livestream. Please go to Bostoncathedral.org and click on the YouTube link. Interment in Forest Hills Cemetery. For online guestbook, please visit www.Faggas.com Faggas Funeral Home 617-923-0416
Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2020