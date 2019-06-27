CRAIG, James Gerard Of Jamaica Plain, Dedham, and Harpswell, Maine, passed away at home on June 26, 2019, surrounded by family. He was born in Bangor, Northern Ireland, on April 27, 1944, the youngest of eight children of Samuel Douglas Craig and Mary (Callan) Craig. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Pamela (Crossley) Craig, children, Andrea Connaughton and her husband David, Peter Craig, Margaret Fetters and her husband Dan, Heather Ragosta and her husband AJ, Colleen Craig, and daughter-in-law, Michaleen Craig Coffey. He was an engineer by trade, but his favorite job was being "Pa" to Ella, Cael, Alison, Audrey, Grace and Wyatt. He is also survived by his brothers, Gordon and John, sister, Eileen (Craig) Irvine, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by siblings, Robert, Olive, Audrey, and William. Jim was so loved and respected, from the many lives he influenced leading Boy Scout troops in Jamaica Plain and Dedham, to the colleagues he worked with throughout his career as an engineer. His legacy includes a wonderful circle of loyal and lifelong friends. Jim absolutely loved the adventure of life -hunting, fly fishing, golfing in the No Name golf league, eating good food, traveling with Pam, and being at their home on the water in Maine. He spent his final year fighting an aggressive cancer with dignity and grace. His stories, jokes, and songs around the fire and the kitchen table will be sorely missed. A Visitation will be held at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Sunday, June 30, from 2:00-6:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 1, at 10:30am, in Sacred Heart Parish, 1321 Centre St., Newton Centre. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment private. The family would like to thank the hospice team at Chan's Home Health and Hospice in Brunswick, Maine for their kindness and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's honor to the following organizations: Chan's Home Health and Hospice: www.midcoastparkviewhealth.com/giving Please choose Chan's Home Health and Hospice in Jim's honor, or to Catholic Charities: www.catholiccharitiesusa.org/ways-to-give Online guestbook and directions at www.gfdoherty.com. George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500 Published in The Boston Globe on June 28, 2019