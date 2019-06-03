Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GIBSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES GIBSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES GIBSON Obituary
GIBSON, James Born February 8, 1940 in Ipswich, MA. Passed to Eternal Life on February 18, 2019, at his home in Jamaica Plain. Son of the late Anna Quinn Gibson Palmitesta and the late James Gibson. He was a devoted nephew to his aunt Madeline and Eugene Brown who predeceased him. He was loved and cared for by many close friends. He leaves behind many cousins. A Mass is intentioned for Jimmy on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at St. Thomas of Aquinas in Jamaica Plain. All friends, relatives, and neighbors are welcomed. Burial at Beech Grove Cemetery in Rockport, MA will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.