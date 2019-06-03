|
|
GIBSON, James Born February 8, 1940 in Ipswich, MA. Passed to Eternal Life on February 18, 2019, at his home in Jamaica Plain. Son of the late Anna Quinn Gibson Palmitesta and the late James Gibson. He was a devoted nephew to his aunt Madeline and Eugene Brown who predeceased him. He was loved and cared for by many close friends. He leaves behind many cousins. A Mass is intentioned for Jimmy on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 12:00 noon, at St. Thomas of Aquinas in Jamaica Plain. All friends, relatives, and neighbors are welcomed. Burial at Beech Grove Cemetery in Rockport, MA will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 4, 2019