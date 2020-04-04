|
|
GOODMAN, James "Jim" Age 89, on Friday, April 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Dorothy (Kaplan). Much loved son of the late Leo and Jennie Goodman, and brother of the late George Goodman. Loving father of Peter (DeAnna Alvarez), Amy Sylvetsky (Barry) and Bob (Jayne Lipman) and former daughter-in-law Jill Goodman. Adoring grandfather of Lindsay Wolff (David), Jody Dinan (Joel); Julie and Lauren Sylvetsky; Adina, Noah and Mira Goodman and great-grandfather of Simon Wolff and Mia Dinan. Cherished brother-in-law to David Kaplan, Sr. and uncle of David Kaplan, Jr. and Steven Kaplan; and a friend to many. Jim was born and raised in Brookline, Massachusetts, and worked from the time of his high school graduation with his father and brother and later, other family members, building a successful apparel business. In his work and his life, he was honest, hardworking and kind. He had an easy manner and was a friend to all, whether walking the beach in Martha's Vineyard or interacting with a storekeeper in Florida. He was unpretentious and unassuming, and he made people around him feel welcome. With his family and friends, he was reliable, steady, gentle and loving. He had a special fondness for dogs and chocolate, but his biggest love was being with family. He died peacefully after a long illness and will be missed. Due to the ongoing pandemic, funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Any donations in his memory may be sent to the Center for Mobility and Brain Function, c/o Development Office, Hebrew SeniorLife, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131; or to Marsha Moses Lab, Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. Levine Chapels, Brookline www.levinechapels.com 617-277-8300
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020