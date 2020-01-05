|
MUMFORD, James Gregory Sr. Of Dedham, passed peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020 after battling long illnesses, at the age of 84. James was affectionately known as "Bunky," because he was born on Bunker Hill Day. He grew up in Pegan Hill in Dover with his parents George Saltonstall Mumford, II and Alice Herrick Mumford. He was predeceased by his sister Alice Mumford Jacobs, brothers Robert Mumford and George Saltonstall Mumford, III and nephew Robert Lee Mumford. Bunky was the beloved husband for twenty-nine (29) years of the late Judith M. (McNamara) Mumford. He consistently put his needs second to those of his family and dedicated his entire life toward the support, education and development of his children and grandchildren Lee Mumford Peterson, James Gregory Mumford, Jr. and his daughter-in-law Julie, of Westwood and grandchildren Gunner, Avery, James and George. He was also a loving uncle to David, George and Richard Jacobs, Barbara Kingery, Elizabeth Forshay, and George Mumford and numerous great-nieces and nephews. He was a graduate of Charles River School and Milton Academy and obtained his Bachelor's Degree from Harvard University in 1958. When asked to write about his accomplishments for alumni newsletters and books, he always wrote details about his family. Bunky was a polio survivor and struggled with mobility limitations for over twenty (20) years, but he never gave up, lost hope or complained. Bunky was a talented fly fisherman and spent his summers on the Miramachi River in New Brunswick, Canada, which was his favorite place in the world. He was a dedicated member of the Miramachi Salmon Association, Miramachi Fish and Game Club and former board member at the Manufacturer's Corporation and the Walker School. Bunky travelled around the world and could speak multiple languages. He always shared his love for the Red Sox, travel and fishing with his family. In keeping with Bunky's character and wishes, the Funeral Service will be private, for immediate family members. Holden-Dunn-Lawler
