BENTLEY, James H. Age 79, of Concord, passed away on May 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 51 years to Linda (Maselli) Bentley. Dear brother of Joseph and his wife Maureen of Venice, FL, John and his wife Pat of Framingham, Kenneth of Maynard, Noreen and her husband William Maher of Venice, FL, and the late Richard and David. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, Jim will be laid to rest during a private Burial Service at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Family and friends will gather for a Memorial Mass celebrating Jim's life at a later date at Holy Family Parish in Concord, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452 or to St. Vincent de Paul Society, PO Box 220, Concord, MA 01742. U.S. Navy Veteran. For service updates, full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on May 24, 2020