BLOMLEY, James H. "Jimmy" Jr. Of Stoneham, formerly of Reading, July 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Donna (Boudreau) Blomley. Devoted father to Wendy and her husband Harry Cassetta of New Mexico and the late Stacy Blomley. He was the loving stepdad to Michelle and her husband Daryl Bryson of Clinton, MA, Robert Mackeil of Stoneham, and Michael and his wife Rita Mackeil of Reading. He was loved and will be missed by his grandchildren Anthony Cassetta and R.J., Julia, Matthew, Zach and Michael, Jr. Mackeil. He was the brother of Judy and the late William Lynn of Groveland and Janice and Arthur Murphy of Georgetown. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and his best friends Clare and the late Frank Richard Hadley of Reading. A Visitation will be held at the Douglass, Edgerley and Bessom Funeral Home, 25 Sanborn St. (corner of Woburn St.), READING on Friday, July 31 from 5:00pm-7:00pm. Funeral Services and Burial are private. Jimmy was a veteran of the Vietnam War US Army. For directions and online guestbook, visit www.johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2020