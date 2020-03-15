Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES H. "RED, HARRY" GRAHAM

JAMES H. "RED, HARRY" GRAHAM Obituary
GRAHAM, James H. "Red, Harry" Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving brother of Ruth Fallon of Scituate. Cherished uncle of Tricia Walls & her husband Mike of Scituate, Bill Fallon & his wife Diane of Hingham, Jim Fallon & his wife Devon of Cherry Hills, NJ, and Joanne Aprea of Scituate. Also survived by many loving grandnieces & grandnephews. Longtime employee of New England Telephone. Past Commander & manager of the John P. McKeon Post AMVETS #146. Proud veteran of the United States Army. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Saturday morning, from 10-12am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020
