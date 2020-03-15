|
|
GRAHAM, James H. "Red, Harry" Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 at the age of 81. Loving brother of Ruth Fallon of Scituate. Cherished uncle of Tricia Walls & her husband Mike of Scituate, Bill Fallon & his wife Diane of Hingham, Jim Fallon & his wife Devon of Cherry Hills, NJ, and Joanne Aprea of Scituate. Also survived by many loving grandnieces & grandnephews. Longtime employee of New England Telephone. Past Commander & manager of the John P. McKeon Post AMVETS #146. Proud veteran of the United States Army. Visiting Hours in the John J. O'Connor & Son Funeral Home, 740 Adams St. (near Gallivan Blvd.), DORCHESTER, Saturday morning, from 10-12am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited. Interment private. For directions & expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020