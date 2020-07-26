|
HOWARD JR., James H. Of Wayland, formerly of Cambridge, on July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dory (Higgins) Howard. Devoted father of Mary Howard and her husband, Tim Moore, of Cambridge, Cathleen Holmes and her husband, Peter, of Wayland, and the late John Howard and his surviving wife, Tara. Grandfather of Mallory Howard Moyer, Annie Howard, Emily Holmes Lore, Liam Howard, and Michael Holmes. Great-grandfather of Luke and Eamon Moyer. A private burial will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Alumnus M.I.T class of 1953 and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Donations in his memory can be made to The Miriam Boyd Parlin House Hospice, Wayland, or to a non-profit organization of your choice.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020