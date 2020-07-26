Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for JAMES HOWARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES H. HOWARD Jr.

JAMES H. HOWARD Jr. Obituary
HOWARD JR., James H. Of Wayland, formerly of Cambridge, on July 24, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Dory (Higgins) Howard. Devoted father of Mary Howard and her husband, Tim Moore, of Cambridge, Cathleen Holmes and her husband, Peter, of Wayland, and the late John Howard and his surviving wife, Tara. Grandfather of Mallory Howard Moyer, Annie Howard, Emily Holmes Lore, Liam Howard, and Michael Holmes. Great-grandfather of Luke and Eamon Moyer. A private burial will be held at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Alumnus M.I.T class of 1953 and a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. Donations in his memory can be made to The Miriam Boyd Parlin House Hospice, Wayland, or to a non-profit organization of your choice.

View the online memorial for James H. HOWARD JR.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 28, 2020
