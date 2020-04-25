|
|
KURLAND, James H. Of Dedham, April 24, 2020. Dear and devoted partner of Linda Pilla. Loving father of Ben Kurland and Zack Kurland. Dear brother of Susan Holoff and uncle of Jonathan and Rachel Holoff. Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life Service will be announced at a later date. Jimmy, as he was affectionately known by friends and family, was a widely respected and nationally recognized advertising executive for many years, designing campaigns for brands such as Disney, Sega, Coca Cola, the NFL, Keebler and J.C. Penney. Once a candidate for the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Jimmy found ways to serve his communities on Brookline's Board of Selectmen, as an advisor to President Jimmy Carter's and Governor Michael Dukakis's presidential campaigns and as a board member for the Friends of Boston's Homeless. He lived for entertaining family and friends with good meals and humor, traveling with Linda, and as a tireless coach and best friend to Zack and Ben. An amateur magician, Jimmy always 'found' his tee-shot playing golf and later in life he dreamt about making the "World's Best Cookies." While those who attended High Holiday services at Mishkan Tefila will never forget the clarion call of his Tekiah Gedolah, remembrances can be made in his honor to the Friends of Boston's Homeless, the Boston Symphony Orchestra, the Jewish Community Center of Greater Boston or the Jimmy Fund.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020