POWELL, James H. III Beloved husband of Hazel J. (Daine) Powell, with whom he shared 75 years of marriage. Devoted father of Kathy Powell of Saugus, and James H. Powell, Jr. and his companion Anne of Holyoke. Dear brother of Anne Egan and her late husband George of Melrose, and Elisabeth Place and her late husband Ronald of Melbourne, FL. Loving grandfather of Matthew Cummings, Jennifer Barry, and Jimmy Powell. Proud great-grandfather of Jackie Barry. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Services are private. Late US Navy veteran, WWII. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com Life Celebration by Robinson Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 2, 2020