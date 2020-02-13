|
RICHARD, James H. Of Bedford, NH, February 10, 2020. Husband of the late Jeanne (Crocker) Richard. Father of Carolyn Pennie (Ronald) of Burlington, Joyce Aliseo (Ken Noonan) of Bedford, NH and Laurel Richard of Nashua, NH. Grandfather of Cheryl Buscanera, Maureen Petrone, Jeanne Greeley, Michael Aliseo, Jr., Lauren Aliseo, Tanya Kelly, Kristina Gorgone, and Brandon Gorgone. Also survived by eleven great-grandchildren; his sons-in-law, Richard Greeley, Michael Aliseo and John Gorgone; his siblings, John Richard of Amherst, NS, Gerald Richard of Marshall, VA, Doris Legere of Oshawa, ON, Helen Tracy (late Roger) of Stow, Frances Bokoske (late Brian) of Southwick; his sister-in-law, Margaret Richard and many nieces and nephews. Jim was also the brother of the late George Richard and Jane Richard. Family and friends will honor and remember Jim's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM on Sunday, February 16th from 2 to 5 p.m. and again at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be private. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2020