TOTOVIAN, James Hagop "Jimmy" Of Delray Beach, Florida, formerly of Watertown, suddenly, September 18, 2019. Beloved son of the late Kayzag and Isabelle (Gureghian) Totovian. Loving brother of Mark Totovian and his girlfriend Kenya Miller, Vaughan Totovian and his wife Lily, and Jim's girlfriend Dominique Marsh. Also survived by many loving cousins and friends in the United States and Canada including the Kasparian, Totovian, Gureghian, Kurkjian, Martinian, Kaloustian and Tossounian families. Funeral Service at Saint James Armenian Church, 465 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown, on Tuesday, September 24, at 10:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday, September 23, at Saint James Armenian Church, from 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint James Armenian Church. Interment at Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Arrangements by Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, WATERTOWN.
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 20 to Sept. 22, 2019