|
|
GUNN, James Henry Of Hyde Park, May 21, 2019. Retired Boston Police Officer and US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Glenda M. Gunn. Loving father of Mikel J. Gunn of Atlanta, GA and Jonathan J. Gunn of Boston. Stepfather of Deon R. Hunt of Boston. Dear brother of Nancy Dickerson of Boston, Marilyn Matthews of East Providence, RI, Barbara Rhodes of New Haven, CT, Richard N., Joanne and Joseph Stephen Gunn all of Boston. He is survived by a host of grandchildren, extended family, and friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, at 11 AM, at Bethel AME Church, 40 Walk Hill Street, Jamaica Plain. Visiting with the family at 10 AM. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in James' memory to Boston Area Church League, 100 Federal St. Suite 1900, Boston, MA 02110. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019