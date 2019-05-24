Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GUNN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES HENRY GUNN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES HENRY GUNN Obituary
GUNN, James Henry Of Hyde Park, May 21, 2019. Retired Boston Police Officer and US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Glenda M. Gunn. Loving father of Mikel J. Gunn of Atlanta, GA and Jonathan J. Gunn of Boston. Stepfather of Deon R. Hunt of Boston. Dear brother of Nancy Dickerson of Boston, Marilyn Matthews of East Providence, RI, Barbara Rhodes of New Haven, CT, Richard N., Joanne and Joseph Stephen Gunn all of Boston. He is survived by a host of grandchildren, extended family, and friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, at 11 AM, at Bethel AME Church, 40 Walk Hill Street, Jamaica Plain. Visiting with the family at 10 AM. Interment Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in James' memory to Boston Area Church League, 100 Federal St. Suite 1900, Boston, MA 02110. Arrangements Davis Funeral Home of BOSTON. To post a sympathy message visit www.DavisofBoston.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.