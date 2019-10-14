Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES HIBBARD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES "JIMMY" HIBBARD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES "JIMMY" HIBBARD Obituary
HIBBARD, James "Jimmy" Age 59, unexpectedly, on October 11th, of Arlington, formerly of Somerville. Devoted husband of Brenda A. Hibbard (Kreconus) & proud father of Joanna L. Hughes & her husband Stephen of Billerica, MA, and Thomas E. Hibbard & his wife Lacey of Charlotte, NC. Passionate grandfather of Asher Hibbard & baby brother Hibbard, due in December. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Visit devitofuneralhome.com for complete obituary & service information. Visiting Hours: Wednesday 4-8 pm
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now