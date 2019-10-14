|
HIBBARD, James "Jimmy" Age 59, unexpectedly, on October 11th, of Arlington, formerly of Somerville. Devoted husband of Brenda A. Hibbard (Kreconus) & proud father of Joanna L. Hughes & her husband Stephen of Billerica, MA, and Thomas E. Hibbard & his wife Lacey of Charlotte, NC. Passionate grandfather of Asher Hibbard & baby brother Hibbard, due in December. Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of ARLINGTON. Visit devitofuneralhome.com for complete obituary & service information. Visiting Hours: Wednesday 4-8 pm
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 15, 2019