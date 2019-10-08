Boston Globe Obituaries
JAMES HOULIHAN Obituary
HOULIHAN, James "Jim" Of Medford, died Oct. 6, 2019. Born in Brighton, MA, Jim was the son of the late Michael J. and the late Margaret (O'Brien) Houlihan. Survived by his daughter Patricia Houlihan. Devoted husband of the late Catina (Mauricci) Houlihan. Loving brother of four late siblings: John, Donald, Ann Marie McKniff and Mary Christine Gould. Proud uncle to 18 nieces and nephews, 30 great-nieces and nephews and 7 great-great-nieces and nephews. Jim attended St. Columbkille School in Brighton for 12 years, graduating in 1941. He attended Boston College for 1.5 years before enlisting in the U.S. Navy in January, 1943. Jim went to boot camp and radio school in Newport, RI. Thereafter he was assigned to the Amphibious Forces, serving on LCIs (Landing Craft Infantry), the smallest ocean-going ship in the navy. He participated in the D-Day landing in Normandy (Omaha Beach) and Southern France. Jim was discharged as a Radioman First Class in February, 1946. Returning to Boston College, he graduated in 1949 with a BSBA degree, having majored in accounting. Jim spent his working life in manufacturing, insurance, and for the last 25 years of his career at Penobscott Capital Investment Company in Boston. He was a member of the Retired Men's Club of Arlington and a member of the Post 1012 in Medford. For many years, Jim was a volunteer at St. Joseph's Parish in Medford at bingo and in religious education. He enjoyed golfing, gardening, walking, traveling, the theater, and attending lectures. Family and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours on Friday, Oct. 11 from 4 - 8 PM in the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD. Funeral Saturday, Oct. 12 at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Parish, Medford, the Retired Men's Club of Arlington, or Post 1012. To leave a message of condolence, please visit dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
