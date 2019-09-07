Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Caggiano Funeral Homes, Inc.
147 Winthrop St.
Winthrop, MA 02152
617 846 8700
JAMES J. ADAMSON Jr.


1942 - 2019
ADAMSON, James J. Jr. Of Winthrop, Sept. 5, 2019. Devoted husband for over 54 years to Helen A. (Dacey). Loving father of James Adamson and his fiancee Heather, Michael Adamson and his wife Nicole, Kevin Adamson and his companion Anita, Brian Adamson and his companion Sheila and Katie Adamson. Dear brother of William S. Adamson, Thomas R. Adamson and the late Geraldine O'Neil, Robert F. Adamson and John J. Adamson. Cherished grandfather of James, Michael, Jennifer, Sydney, Jake and Grace. Brother for life to Billy Levine. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and the beloved family dog, Seamus. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the Visitation from the Ernest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTHROP on Monday, September 9, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. The Funeral will be conducted from the Funeral Home on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 9:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop at 10:00 AM. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Jimmy Fund at www.jimmyfund.org For directions or to sign the online guestbook go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop

Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 8, 2019
