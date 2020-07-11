|
BELLEW, James J. Of Groton, formerly of Dorchester, died July 10, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family at the age of 89 years, after a brief battle with cancer. Jim was a retired custodian for the Boston Public Schools for many years and served in the Massachusetts National Guard 26th Division. Jim was fondly known as a "Mr. Fix It." He proudly built his own house in Groton, as well as an additional one across the road. He generously gave of his time to many family and friends and passed on many of his self-taught skills to others. Beloved husband of the late Margaret E. "Peg" (Morgan). Loving father of Mary Ann and her husband Stephen Park of Natick, Paula McMahon of Dorchester, Brian Bellew of Dorchester, and the late Steven Bellew. Father-in-law of Mary Ellen Bellew of Dorchester and Lisa Priolo of Rockland. Cherished "Papa" of Jackie McMahon, Christina and her husband Kurt Dunlap, Tracy and her husband Jerry Suarez, Jeffrey Park, James Park, Amanda Bellew, Morgan Devlin, and Jeanine Ballou. Great-Papa to Deven Dunlap and Sophia Suarez. Brother of the late Joseph and his wife Mary Alice Bellew, Margaret Bellew, and Marie Bellew. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and dear friends in Groton, including Wendy and John Tirone, Bill Pedranti, and Pamela Doulamis. Family and friends will honor and remember Jim's life by gathering for a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish on Wednesday morning, July 15, at 10 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Visiting Hours will be private. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 12, 2020