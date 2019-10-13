|
|
CAMPBELL, James J. Of West Roxbury, October 12, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of the late Catherine "Caye" Cavanaugh. Loving father of Catherine M. Campbell and her husband Jack of Roslindale, James F. Campbell and his wife Cameron of Redding, CA, Julie A. Campbell of Roslindale and Stephen M. Campbell and his wife Katrine of Reading. Cherished grandfather "Opa" of Chris, Caytie, James, Todd, Sahy, Emelie, Lara, Margot, Griffin, Parker and Astri. Dear brother of the late Walter, Robert, Herbert, Donald, Francis, Lillian and Raymond. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Friday at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church at 11:30 a.m. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071. Proud US Army Veteran and Ex-POW of WWII. Private Interment with Military Honors at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019