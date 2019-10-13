Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
617-325-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
8 Spring Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Theresa of Avila Church
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES J. CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL, James J. Of West Roxbury, October 12, 2019. Dear and devoted husband of the late Catherine "Caye" Cavanaugh. Loving father of Catherine M. Campbell and her husband Jack of Roslindale, James F. Campbell and his wife Cameron of Redding, CA, Julie A. Campbell of Roslindale and Stephen M. Campbell and his wife Katrine of Reading. Cherished grandfather "Opa" of Chris, Caytie, James, Todd, Sahy, Emelie, Lara, Margot, Griffin, Parker and Astri. Dear brother of the late Walter, Robert, Herbert, Donald, Francis, Lillian and Raymond. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Friday at 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church at 11:30 a.m. Visiting Hours Thursday, 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to Fisher House Boston, PO Box 230, South Walpole, MA 02071. Proud US Army Veteran and Ex-POW of WWII. Private Interment with Military Honors at Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne at a later date. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now