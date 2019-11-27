Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Everett, MA
JAMES J. CORKERY Obituary
CORKERY, James J. Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 26 at age 80. Devoted husband of Diane (Libby). Beloved father of William, Eileen and James, Jr. Son of the late Dr. James R. and Eileen E. (Collins). Brother of Maureen Abate and her husband Dr. Joseph, Dr. Joseph Corkery and his wife Grace, Thomas Corkery and the late Paul Corkery. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer and Donald and great-grandfather of James and Alex. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9am. Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church Everett at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 4 - 8pm with complimentary valet parking. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to the Peterson School Scholarship Fund, 25 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery Everett. James was a Vietnam Army Veteran and a graduate of Wentworth Institute. He was an electrical contractor and worked for both Boston University and the Everett Housing Authority for many years. 1-877-71-Rocco

www.roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019
