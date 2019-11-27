|
CORKERY, James J. Of Everett, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 26 at age 80. Devoted husband of Diane (Libby). Beloved father of William, Eileen and James, Jr. Son of the late Dr. James R. and Eileen E. (Collins). Brother of Maureen Abate and her husband Dr. Joseph, Dr. Joseph Corkery and his wife Grace, Thomas Corkery and the late Paul Corkery. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer and Donald and great-grandfather of James and Alex. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Tuesday, Dec. 3 at 9am. Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church Everett at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday 4 - 8pm with complimentary valet parking. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to the Peterson School Scholarship Fund, 25 Montvale Ave., Woburn, MA 01801. Interment will be in the Woodlawn Cemetery Everett. James was a Vietnam Army Veteran and a graduate of Wentworth Institute. He was an electrical contractor and worked for both Boston University and the Everett Housing Authority for many years. 1-877-71-Rocco
Published in The Boston Globe from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2019