Friday, May 1, 2020
JAMES J. (BPD RET.) CUMMINGS Sr.

JAMES J. (BPD RET.) CUMMINGS Sr. Obituary
CUMMINGS, James J. Sr. (BPD Ret.) Of West Roxbury and Thornton, NH, formerly of Roxbury, died Sunday, April 26, 2020. Beloved husband of Catherine Jane (McLeod). Loving father of James J., Jr. and his wife Aindrea of Fall River, C. Jacqueline Champy and her husband Brian of North Woodstock, NH, and Christopher and his wife Francis of East Weymouth. Proud grandfather of Meghan, Matthew, James, III, Austin, Logan, and Isabella and great-grandfather of Aubrey and Wesley. Brother of the late Lawrence Cummings and Mary Picariello. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Jim was born and raised in Roxbury. Son of the late Leo P. and Bridget (Kelly) Cummings. Graduate of Boston College High School Class of 1948. US Army Korean War Veteran. Retired Boston Police Officer Area A. Member of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, Boston Police Emerald Society, Life member of Boston Lodge of Elks #10 and the VFW. Private Funeral Service Friday, May 1st at the Gormley Funeral Home, followed by Interment at St. Joseph Cemetery. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 30, 2020
