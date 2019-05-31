DAVIDSON, James J. "Jim" Of Holbrook, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 29, 2019, at the age of 82. Born in Quincy and raised in South Boston, Jim attended South Boston High School. During the Korean War, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Reserves. Jim worked for over 60 years as a mailer for the Boston Globe and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was also a member of the Teamsters Local 1 and the Knights of Columbus. Jim had a passion for refinishing old furniture. He also enjoyed to cook, watch cowboy movies, cheer on the Boston Red Sox and Patriots, and had a soft spot for German Shepherds. Jim was happiest when spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of Judy (Burke) Davidson. Loving father of James J. Davidson and his wife Tabitha of Abington, Scott G. Davidson of Holbrook, and Lisa M. Moody and her husband Harold of Duxbury. Father-in-law of Lisa Uber Davidson of Holbrook. Cherished grandfather of Tabitha and Jonathan Davidson, Michaela and Harry Moody, and Dominick Gustin. Devoted cousin of Ellen Griffin of Hanover. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, June 2nd, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 68 S. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), HOLBROOK. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 3rd, at 10:30 AM, in St. Joseph Church, 153 S. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215, or Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For directions or to leave a sympathy message please visit:



