Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
69 So. Franklin Street
Holbrook, MA 02343
(781) 963-4199
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES DAVIDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. DAVIDSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JAMES J. DAVIDSON Obituary
DAVIDSON, James J. "Jim" Of Holbrook, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 29, 2019, at the age of 82. Born in Quincy and raised in South Boston, Jim attended South Boston High School. During the Korean War, he proudly served his country in the United States Marine Reserves. Jim worked for over 60 years as a mailer for the Boston Globe and was a member of the Quarter Century Club. He was also a member of the Teamsters Local 1 and the Knights of Columbus. Jim had a passion for refinishing old furniture. He also enjoyed to cook, watch cowboy movies, cheer on the Boston Red Sox and Patriots, and had a soft spot for German Shepherds. Jim was happiest when spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of Judy (Burke) Davidson. Loving father of James J. Davidson and his wife Tabitha of Abington, Scott G. Davidson of Holbrook, and Lisa M. Moody and her husband Harold of Duxbury. Father-in-law of Lisa Uber Davidson of Holbrook. Cherished grandfather of Tabitha and Jonathan Davidson, Michaela and Harry Moody, and Dominick Gustin. Devoted cousin of Ellen Griffin of Hanover. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, June 2nd, from 4:00 - 7:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 68 S. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), HOLBROOK. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 3rd, at 10:30 AM, in St. Joseph Church, 153 S. Franklin St., Holbrook. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Joslin Diabetes Center, One Joslin Place, Boston, MA 02215, or Hospice of the South Shore, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For directions or to leave a sympathy message please visit:

www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Holbrook - Holbrook
Download Now