DiPRIMA, James J. Of Saugus, formerly of Medford, and the North End of Boston, May 10th. Jim was the beloved husband of the late Jean (Petroni) DiPrima. Devoted father of Philip DiPrima and his wife Kimberly (Pulpi), of North Reading, and Gina DiPrima and her husband Alex Abey, of CA. Loving grandfather of Ava, William, Ella and Olivia. James' Funeral Services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in James name to the or to their gift-giving GoFundMe account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/james-and-jean-diprima-memorial To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Funeral Home
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020