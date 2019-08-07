Boston Globe Obituaries
Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home Inc
66 Concord Road
Billerica, MA 01821
(978) 667-9934
JAMES J. FINN

JAMES J. FINN Obituary
FINN, James J. Of Billerica, Charlestown native and former resident of Somerville, Aug. 6, James J. Finn husband of the late Donna M. (Zuben) Finn. Loving father of James J. Finn and his wife Stacey of Billerica and Erin M. Dwyer and her husband Shaun of Lowell. Son of the late John T. and Veronica B. (Flynn) Finn. Brother of the late John T. Finn Jr. and wife Sherry of FL, William F. Finn and wife Joan of NH, the late Frederick M. and wife Elaine Finn of MI, Veronica and Ed Callahan of SC, Anne Marie Kaskaviqi of NH and Mary Arlene Baldwin and late husband Tom of Andover. Grandfather of James and Camryn Finn. Cousin of the Flynn brothers of Charlestown. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held Friday at the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, 66 Concord Rd., BILLERICA, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held at the Fox Hill Cemetery, 130 Andover Rd., Billerica at 12:30 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Memorial contributions may be made to . Mr. Finn was a retired MBTA machinist and member of Local #264.

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 8, 2019
