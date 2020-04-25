Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito Funeral Home
1145 Massachusetts Avenue
Arlington, MA 02476
781-643-5610
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES GARBALLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. GARBALLEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES J. GARBALLEY Obituary
GARBALLEY, James J. Of Arlington, April 23. Beloved husband of 52 years to Maureen C. (Connolly) Garballey. Loving father of Bridgett, James and Sean Garballey, all of Arlington. Proud grandfather of Sarah. Brother of Ann O'Connor, Maureen Skillin, Margaret Gibbons and the late John Garballey. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Services are private. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. James dedicated his life to his family, to others, and to the thousands of young people who were fortunate to have him as a teacher. Over 30 years as a dedicated teacher, a proud Marine and thousands of people he helped along the way is an outstanding legacy to leave behind. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to: , P.O. Box 75856 ,Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or Arlington Eats, 58 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. To send an online condolence, visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -