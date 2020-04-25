|
GARBALLEY, James J. Of Arlington, April 23. Beloved husband of 52 years to Maureen C. (Connolly) Garballey. Loving father of Bridgett, James and Sean Garballey, all of Arlington. Proud grandfather of Sarah. Brother of Ann O'Connor, Maureen Skillin, Margaret Gibbons and the late John Garballey. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces and nephews. Services are private. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. James dedicated his life to his family, to others, and to the thousands of young people who were fortunate to have him as a teacher. Over 30 years as a dedicated teacher, a proud Marine and thousands of people he helped along the way is an outstanding legacy to leave behind. If desired, expressions of sympathy may be made to: , P.O. Box 75856 ,Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or Arlington Eats, 58 Medford St., Arlington, MA 02474. To send an online condolence, visit devitofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020