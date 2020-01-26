Boston Globe Obituaries
|
JAMES J. "JIM" GILLESPIE

JAMES J. "JIM" GILLESPIE Obituary
GILLESPIE, James J. "Jim" Of Boston, formerly of Holyoke, January 24, 2020. Son of the late Michael and Katherine "Kitty" Gillespie. Dear uncle of Jon, Joseph, Colin, Kian, Tiarnan, Laura and Iris Gillespie. Dear brother of the late John "Jack" Gillespie. Also survived by many loving friends. Funeral from the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home, 8 Spring St. (at the corner of Centre St.), WEST ROXBURY, Thursday at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Church at 10 a.m. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 5-8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be made to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, or to Mass General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114. Proud US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Interment Mass National Cemetery in Bourne. Guestbook and other information at www.KfouryFuneral.com Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home West Roxbury 617-325-3600
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 27, 2020
