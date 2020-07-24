|
HEALEY, James J. Of Burlington, formerly of Newburyport, July 20, 2020. Beloved husband for 54 years of Rosemary (Borin) Healey. Also survived by cherished longtime family friend, Holly Walton of Wilmington. Brother of Sr. Patricia Ann Healey SCN of Kentucky, the late John and Joseph Healey. Nephew of the late Rev. Joseph Downey. Further survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather at the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Wednesday, July 29th, for an hour of visitation from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham, at 10 a.m. Interment services will be private. Those attending must wear a face mask and must adhere to social distancing protocols. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim's memory to Heaps of Hope, Inc., c/o Holly J. Walton, Matrix Financial LLC, 60 Walnut St., Wellesley, MA 02481. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Wourn - Medford - Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe from July 25 to July 26, 2020