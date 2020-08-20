Boston Globe Obituaries
HENNESSY, James J. "Jimmy" Of North Billerica, formerly of Somerville and Medford, August 18, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon A. (Martis) Hennessy. Son of the late James C. and Carmina (Finelli) Hennessy. Cherished nephew of Dorothy Lanni of Lincolnshire, IL, and the late Pauline T. Finelli. Loving cousin of Rose Morgan of Evanston, IL, Paula LoRusso and her husband Michael of Woburn, Domenic Lanni and his wife Paula of Lincolnshire, IL. Brother-in-law of Donna Martis and her fianc? David Rollins of Dracut, and Daniel J. Martis and his wife Diane of Sun City Center, FL. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral from the McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Tuesday, August 24th, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Charles Borromeo Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 PM. All attending must wear a face mask and adhere to strict social distancing protocols. Jimmy was a proud Veteran of the United States Navy. It has been requested that, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jimmy's memory to MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 21, 2020
