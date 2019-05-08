HYNES, James J. Jr. Of Burlington, May 7. Beloved husband of the late Lauretta M. (Doyle). Loving father of Edward Hynes of West Palm Beach, FL, Denise Fleisner & her husband Paul of Derry, NH, Donna Hart & her husband Mike of Happy Valley, OR, Susan Hynes of Burlington, James Hynes & his wife Dawn of The Woodlands, TX and Pamela Pastore & her husband Ralph of Wilmington. Proud Grandpa of Shawn Fleisner & his wife Sarah, Megan Fleisner, Shannon Leary & her husband David, Kristin Hart, Austin & Tyler Hynes, and Benjamin & Joseph Pastore. Great-grandpa of Evelyn Fleisner. Brother of the late Barbara Samp & her late husband Phil. Brother-in-law of Carole & Bert Corrieri, Theodore & Chris Peluso, Mary & William Vacca and the late Patricia Peluso. Jim is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Pine Haven Cemetery, Burlington. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 E. 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131, or online to www.pkdcure.org/tribute. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net For directions see www.stmargaretburlington.org Published in The Boston Globe on May 9, 2019