JAMES J. KACKLEY
KACKLEY, James J. Age 66, of Milton, passed away at home, November 17th surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kim L. (Canfield). Father of Christian J. and Joshua W. Kackley, both of Milton. Brother of Mark Kackley of Charlton, Ann Kackley of Marshfield, Stephen Kackley, of N. Conway, NH, Matthew Kackley of Wellesley, and Edward Kackley of Milton. Also survived by his father-in-law Robert Canfield of St. Louis and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Friday 4-7 pm. Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, only 25 guests are allowed in the funeral home at a time. Masks are required, and guests should bring their own pens to sign the register book. Funeral Mass at St. Mary of the Hills Church Milton, Saturday morning at 10. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in his memory to the Friends of the Unborn at www.friendsoftheunborn.org or to Focus on Tanzanian Communities at www.fotzc.org For complete obituary and guestbook, see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200

Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
