LAMPIRIS, James J. "Jimmy" Age 87, of Weston, MA, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Sparta, Greece, his passion was always with movies and movie theatres from a very young age. When he was a young man, his father passed, and he immediately took on the responsibility of taking care of his mother and 3 younger sisters. He was also a member of the Greek National Guard. After marrying his wife of nearly 60 years, Athena in 1959 in Sparta, Greece, they both settled in Boston, Massachusetts in 1960, where he took on 3 jobs to not only help support his life in the US, but also for his mother and sisters back in Greece. With his tireless work ethic, he was able to devote himself to the career he truly loved, the movie theatre business. After running 2 theatres for one of the major movie theatre chains, he acquired a building with a movie theatre in Newton, Massachusetts, which had been left bankrupt and abandoned, called the Paramount. With his vast knowledge and experience, he very adeptly dealt and negotiated with the major motion picture companies such as 20th Century Fox, MGM and Warner Brothers, along with various film agencies. This allowed him to quickly turn his theatre into one of the city's icons. In addition to being a movie theatre owner, Jimmy brought Greek movies to his theatre on Sundays, as well as sponsor many live performances by musicians, comedians and theater performances direct from Greece to various venues in the greater Boston area. He was forever a people person, and enjoyed and respected all whose paths crossed his. Through his wide network, he also helped many unemployed people find jobs in the various movie theatres. A member of "Greatest Generation", he is survived by his beloved wife Athena, son and daughter in law John and Kikie Lampiris, and granddaughters Athena Lampiris and Paulina Lampiris, as well as many nephews and nieces. Due to the current health crisis in our world today and the love and care for family and friends, the funeral services and burial will be private. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 57 Brown Street, Weston, MA 02493. Faggas Funeral Home 800-222-2586





