Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:00 AM
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Francis De Sales Church
313 Bunker Hill St.
Charlestown, MA
LANGAN, James J. 5 months old. March 1, 2020. Beloved son of William & Jennifer (DiPirro) Langan. Cherished grandson of Mary & James DiPirro, & Joseph Langan, Jr. (BFD) & his late wife Karen Langan. Adored nephew of Patrick Langan (BFD) and his wife Lauren, Phillip DiPirro, Kim Weafer & her partner PJ Hansen, & Erin Weafer. Beloved great-grandson of Raymond & Marie DiPirro, William & Brenda Modestino. Also survived by loving cousins Taylor, Brian, Karen, Alannah, & Patrick. Relatives & friends are invited to attend James' Funeral on Saturday at 9 A.M. from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St., CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, 313 Bunker Hill St., Charlestown at 10 A.M. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting Hours on Friday from 4 to 8 P.M. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in James' name to the Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215. For obituary, directions, & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 4, 2020
