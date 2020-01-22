|
McCARTHY, James J. Of Arlington, died on December 11, 2019 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. Jim was raised in Sweet Home, Oregon and spent his undergraduate years at Gonzaga University studying Biology. After graduating, Jim received his Ph.D. from Scripps Institution of Oceanography and completed his postdoctoral work at Johns Hopkins before landing a position at Harvard University in 1974, where he would work up until his death. As the James Alexander Agassiz Professor of Biological Oceanography, Jim's research focused on phytoplankton productivity and how it is affected by changes in climate. During his time at Harvard, he also served as Head Tutor for Environmental Science and Public Policy, director of the Museum of Comparative Zoology, and resident dean of Pforzheimer House. Outside of Harvard, Jim worked tirelessly to advance our understanding of climate change and to fight for the future of our environment. He served as co-chair of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, president of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the board chair of the Union and Concerned Scientists, and was appointed by President Barack Obama to the U.S. Arctic Research Commission. In 2018, he was awarded the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement for his efforts.
Outside of work, Jim loved fly fishing for trout and salmon, telemark skiing, woodworking, working on his Audis, and reading about Arctic and Antarctic exploration.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years Sue, sons James and Ryan, daughter-in-law Suzanne, granddaughters Maggie and Kate, and his brother Richard.
A Memorial Service will be held at Memorial Church, Harvard University, on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in his memory be made to: Union of Concerned Scientists, 2 Brattle Square, Cambridge, MA 02138 or Gonzaga University Development Office, 502 E. Boone Avenue, Spokane, WA 99258.
