McKEOWN, James J. Jr. Of Brookline on November 27, 2020. Devoted son of the late James J. and Margaret J. (Annese) McKeown. Loving brother of William J. McKeown of Easton, Carol A. Mahoney and her late husband Joseph of Norton, Elizabeth M. MacDougall and her husband Scott of Topsfield and Kevin F. McKeown of Brookline. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local 25, graduate of Brookline High School Class of 1974, member of the BHS hockey team and later the Brookline Men's senior hockey league. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the Jimmy Fund www.jimmyfund.org
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 5th in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00 AM. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment will follow in the Walnut Hills Cemetery. Visiting Hours have been omitted. (COVID-19 guidelines will be followed at the church with use of facial coverings and social distancing maintained.) Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home 617-277-7652 www.bellodeafuneralhome.com