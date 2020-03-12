Boston Globe Obituaries
|
MURPHY, James J. Jr. Of Moultonborough, NH formerly of Wayland Rd., Wakefield, MA. Mar. 10. Beloved husband of Jeanne E. (O'Brien) Murphy. Loving father of Michael Murphy & wife Barbara of Marion, MA, Jeanne & husband Brian Simmons of Beverly, MA, Kevin Murphy & wife Ellen of Moultonborough, NH, Paul Murphy & wife Diana of Naperville, IL, and the late James J. Murphy, III. He was the brother of the late Mary Murphy. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law Kathy Murphy of Hampton, NH, and his 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Saturday at 11am. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to the Service 9-10:30am in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in James' name to Catholic Charities, 6 Pleasant St., Suite 220, Malden, MA 02148. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020
