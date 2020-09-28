MURPHY, James J. Sr. Of Billerica, formerly of Cambridge, Sept. 26. Beloved husband of the late Margaret A. (McCarthy) Murphy. Loving father of James Murphy, Jr. and his wife Kelly Jo of Billerica, Sean Murphy and his wife Kelly of Londonderry, Colin Murphy of Billerica and the late Kim Murphy. Dear brother of Henry Murphy of Reading, Joseph Murphy of FL and John Murphy of FL, Mary Murphy of GA and the late Harold Murphy. Devoted grandfather of Caitlin, Sean, Jr., Eoin, Aibhlin and Delia. Also loving brother-in-law to Helen Van Nostrand, Kathleen McCarthy, Chester and Gail McCarthy, Patricia and James Brady, Patricia Murphy and Linda Murphy. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Matthew the Evangelist Parish in St. Theresa Church, 466 Boston Rd., Billerica on Saturday October 3, at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited. Burial in Fox Hill Cemetery, Billerica. Per current state guidelines face coverings and social distancing will be required at all venues. Attendees are required to sign up for the Mass at https://cli.re/ccb-funeral-signup
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Burlington Marine Corps League, PO Box 174, Burlington, MA 01803. Arrangements under the care of the Sweeney Memorial Funeral Home, BILLERICA, www.sweeneymemorialfh.com
Late 42 year USMC and USMCR CWO4 and Interstate Construction Superintendent. View the online memorial for James J. Sr. MURPHY