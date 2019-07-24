REILLY, James J. Of Westwood and Bass River, died unexpectedly July 22, 2019. Jim was the son of the late John N. and Rosella M. Reilly. Jim is survived by the love of his life Kathleen and his cherished children Jill, Sean and his fianc?e Kara Ballotti. They were his pride and joy. Brother of the late Jack and his wife, Pamela; Patricia; Stephen and his wife, Deborah; Karen and her spouse Judy Arrigo; Maryellen and her husband, Bill Irvine; Paul and his wife, Sharyn. Brother-in-law of John Warren; Mark Warren and his wife, Susan; Brian Warren and his wife Joanne; Nancy Warren and her husband Kevin Glasheen; Greg Warren and his wife Lorri. Jim also leaves a loving brood of nieces and nephews, cousins and longtime friends.



Jim founded The RELCO Companies in 1993. His 250 RELCO employees were his extended family. He enjoyed each day to the fullest, could be found swimming in the river, boating or spending time with loved ones. Quick to laugh, easy to love, and generous to all, he will be truly missed by many.



At the request of the family, please omit flowers. In memory of Jim, donations can be made to , Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in St. Denis Church, 157 Washington St., Westwood, on Sunday, July 28th, from 2:30-8pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Denis Church on Monday morning, July 29th, at 10am. Interment at New Westwood Cemetery. Holden-Dunn-Lawler



www.hdlfuneralhome.net Published in The Boston Globe on July 25, 2019