REILLY, James J. III Of Melrose, August 26, 2020. Devoted son of the late James, Jr. & Catherine (Fennell) Reilly. Caring brother of Robert G. Reilly & his wife Annette of Saugus. Uncle of Scott M. Reilly and his wife Lisa of Saugus. Great-uncle of Sophia and Scott Michael Reilly of Saugus. Cousin of Jan Thomas & her husband Ken of Boxford, Suzanne Sagan & her husband Paul of Newtonville and the late Mary McKane & her late husband John. Also survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, Sept. 3rd from 4-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose on Friday, Sept. 4th at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family owned since 1889

Published in Boston Globe from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
