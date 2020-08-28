REILLY, James J. III Of Melrose, August 26, 2020. Devoted son of the late James, Jr. & Catherine (Fennell) Reilly. Caring brother of Robert G. Reilly & his wife Annette of Saugus. Uncle of Scott M. Reilly and his wife Lisa of Saugus. Great-uncle of Sophia and Scott Michael Reilly of Saugus. Cousin of Jan Thomas & her husband Ken of Boxford, Suzanne Sagan & her husband Paul of Newtonville and the late Mary McKane & her late husband John. Also survived by other nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Thursday, Sept. 3rd from 4-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose on Friday, Sept. 4th at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions & to sign online condolence, visit www.gatelyfh.com
Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Family owned since 1889