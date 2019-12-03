|
|
ROGERS, James J. "Jim" Of Tewksbury, formerly of Burlington, Dec. 3. Beloved husband of Jill (Graham). Loving father of Kevin & his wife Nancy of Burlington, Donna Ambrose & her husband John of Londonderry, NH, Kim Noonan & her husband Rob of Burlington, Terri Modesto & her husband James of Goffstown, NH, Kathy Ganshirt & her husband Karl of Norfolk and Sandy Rogers & her husband Paul Hoffman of Tewksbury. Proud grandfather of 19 and great-grandfather of 10. Brother of Kathleen Govoni of Burlington, Donald Rogers of NC and the late Margaret McLaren and Ginger LaVoie. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128 Woburn side) on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 6 at 9 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Jim's name may be made to the Prescott House, Activity Fund, 140 Prescott St., North Andover, MA 01845. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net & www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 4, 2019