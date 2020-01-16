|
|
SANTANIELLO, James J. "Jim" Age 58, of Norwood, formerly of Needham, January 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Shelly (Warman) Santaniello. Visiting Hours in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM on Sunday, January 19 from 2-6pm. Funeral Services at Grace Lutheran Church, 543 Greendale Ave., Needham on Monday at 11 am. Complete notice to follow on Sunday. For full obit, directions or to share a memory of Jim, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 17, 2020