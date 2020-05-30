|
SHANNON, James J. Age 95, of Medford, passed away on May 23rd surrounded by the love of his family. He was predeceased by his loving wife, best friend and soul mate, Theresa (Burke) Shannon, with whom he shared almost 70 years of marriage. Up until Theresa's passing last August they were inseparable. Jim is survived by his children, whom he loved and was very proud of. He leaves his son Tom and his wife Karen, his son Jimmy, his daughter Mary Ellen, his son Will and his late wife Kathy, his son Pat and his wife Teresa and his son Paul and his wife Cathy. He is also survived by his grandchildren Colleen Shannon, Chris Shannon, Tiffany Crowell and her husband Wayne, Shannon Cole and her husband Seth, Rebecca Carey and her significant other Mark, Emily van Herp and her husband Kris, Caitlin Beaudet and her husband Craig, Pat Shannon and his wife Jackie, Brendan Shannon and his fianc?e Brooke Quinn, Jack Shannon, Kevin Shannon, Dan Shannon and his fianc?e Bridget Leahy, Kelly Shannon and Jennifer Shannon. Jim also is survived by his great-grandchildren Lucas and Sam Crowell, James, Emma and Finn Cole, Emary Carey, Kiera and Riley van Herp, and Blake Beaudet. Jim was the proud son of the Late Thomas and Margaret Shannon of Somerville and Ireland and the brother of the late Thomas Shannon and Teresa Delaney. Jim loved all of his nieces and nephews and all of the friends he made along the way.
Jim lived a long and fulfilling life. He proudly served his country as a Navy Corpsman stationed in Europe during World War II. Jim was a crewmember of LST 230 during the invasion of Normandy, making 8 trips back and forth through the English Channel transporting soldiers to the beaches of France and treating the wounded on their journeys back to England. He also was part of other naval operations in Southern France, Italy and Africa. After the Navy, Jim joined the Somerville Fire Department, where he had a 31-year career. Jim's greatest and proudest moments revolved around his family. Together with his wife Theresa, they showed everyone around them what true love and devotion means. As proud as Jim was of his family, they all held great admiration for him. They were all very proud to be able to call him Dad or Grampy and they will miss him very dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to
