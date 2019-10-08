|
SULLIVAN, James J. Jr. Of South Boston, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, passed from this life on September 30, 2019. James is survived by his brother Barry and his wife Marie Perella, his sister Susan and William Welch, his brother Brian and Mary Gillis, his sister Katherine and her husband John Nagle and by his best friends Robert and Paula Dwyer. Jim also left behind many nieces, nephews and their children, his cousins, as well as heartbroken friends and colleagues in New York.
Jim was born in South Boston to Anna (Jenness) and James Sullivan on May 3, 1948. He graduated from Catholic Memorial High School, and from UMass with a major and Masters' in Education. In NY, Jim inspired young teachers through the mentoring program at Columbia University's Teachers College. He spent his career teaching, reading and writing on many levels, both in Massachusetts and New York. Jim was very involved with the Scarsdale Parent Teacher Council, implementing the Young Writers' Workshop, a program that inspires children to read and write through events and activities. This year Y.W.W. is celebrating their 25th Anniversary.
Jimmy was a true gentleman with an infectious laugh. He cared deeply for his family, friends and his community. He loved the theater, the opera and politics. He was an avid reader and he shared his love of reading and writing with his nieces and nephews and their children. Known for his booming voice and warm hugs, Jim's loving and giving spirit was a gift to all who knew him. He will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass, in celebration of a life lived with grace, faith and compassion, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10 AM in St. John Chrysostom Church, 4750 Washington Street, West Roxbury, MA.
In lieu of flowers, a fund has been set up in Jim's memory to support the Young Writers' Workshop in Scarsdale. Donations may be made to the Scarsdale Parent Teacher Council, Young Writers' Workshop, 2 Brewster Road, Scarsdale, NY 10583, ATTN: Suzie Hahn, treasurer.
Published in The Boston Globe from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019