TALLO, James J. Banker and Lifelong Civic Volunteer James J. Tallo, age 90, of Beverly, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Beverly Hospital from natural causes. Jim, the son of John and Frances (Crisafulli) Tallo, was born in Boston, MA on July 11, 1929. He was a graduate of Beverly High School and Bentley College. He spent his professional career in banking. He started at Beverly Savings Bank in 1948, where he met his wife Lois (LePage) who predeceased him. He moved on to the former First National Bank of Boston, Eaton & Howard, finally ending at the former Danvers Savings Bank, where he retired in 1985 as Treasurer. It can be noted that while both Jim and Lois worked for the bank, all of their three sons also worked there in various positions. Jim was fortunate to be able to retire at the age of 55, allowing him and Lois to travel before her sudden passing in September of 2000. They enjoyed traveling to Europe, Alaskan cruises, and spent summer months at Lake Forest Resort in Wakefield, NH. Jim is best remembered for his long association with drum and bugle corps. He had played a bugle in the 1930's for the Roxbury St. Patrick's Bugle Drum and Fife Corps and went to the first Tournament of Drums in 1951. He met Pietro "Pete" Nuccio and found they had this common interest, and said to Pete, "If you ever need help, let me know." Not long after that, November of 1951, Jim was helping at their Friday night practices, collecting dues since Pete figured he knows how to handle cash. When Jim and Lois were married on September 13, 1952, at St. Mary's church, the parking lot of St. Mary's School where the Crusaders practiced was close by and he notes that the corps gathered by the fence, faced the church and played for his wedding. Jim was the Treasurer of the Eastern Massachusetts Drum and Bugle Corps Association, and served three terms as President. He was inducted into the Massachusetts Drum Corps Hall of Fame in 2003. He also served on a national level, handling the finances for the Winter Guard International (WGI) for many years in Dayton, Oh. He received the WGI man of the year award in 1991. Jim has been Treasurer of the Cardinal Alumni Association in Beverly and received the Volunteer of the Year award in 2016, before a crowd of over 20,000 drum corps fans at the DCI World Championship in Indianapolis, IN, on behalf of the Cardinal Drum and Bugle Corps' scholarship program that has awarded over $165,000 in scholarships since 1989. The Cardinals Alumni Association is the only alumni association in the country to have achieved that milestone and Jim was recognized as the longest-tenured Treasurer in the history of drum corps. Jim's philanthropic activities have not been limited to drum and bugle corps. He was an active member of the Danvers Kiwanis Club. In 2004, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of service, 18 years as Treasurer, two terms as President, and assisting in many activities for the club over the years. Jim has also served on the Board of Directors for Bootstraps of Beverly, and as a member of the Board of Trustees and President of the Clara Harvey Pillsbury Foundation of Danvers. Jim was also active with the Danvers Council of Aging. Jim also established the John and Frances Tallo Scholarship Fund in honor of his parents' 50th wedding anniversary. His father, John, understood the importance of education as an immigrant who did not finish school when he came to America, having to drop out and go to work. He made sure that he would pay for the books for his grandsons when they went to college. That fund has now evolved into the Tallo Family Scholarship and it is estimated that close to 60 scholarships have been awarded to students at the North Shore Community College where his dad retired in the mid-1970s. Another of Jim's passions was "transforming into Santa Claus" at Christmas for over 60 years. Jim was known to arrive by fire truck to light the tree in Danvers Square just after Thanksgiving or arriving by boat at the Harbormaster's house in Danversport so that children could have their pictures taken with him. He also worked many holiday seasons at Jordan Marsh in both Peabody and Boston, as well as many individual visits to families, schools and other holiday parties. He even arrived by helicopter to a beach in Rockport once. Family was important to Jim and Lois and they were known to send birthday and anniversary cards to their extended family and friends. Family vacations were often loading up the station wagon and exploring New England and New York. One tradition was renting a cottage at Raven Cove on Lake Wentworth in Wolfeboro, NH for a week or two and using it as a base to do their exploration. Jim enjoyed simple family gatherings such as cookouts in the summer, where he could see his grandchildren grow and enjoy food and conversation with all. He was a pretty good bocce player and his youngest grandchildren wanted to form Team Tallo to compete in a Beverly tournament during Homecoming Week because he was their "secret weapon." Jim also continued holiday traditions established by both his parents and Lois. Family gatherings for lasagna on New Year's Day, and baking honey nut loaf so that the smell permeates the house during the holidays are just two examples. Jim also had an ever-growing Christmas village that he proudly displayed. It soon outgrew the space on the television cabinet, so his son Paul, his on-call handyman, simply built extensions so that it took an entire wall in the living room, and still did not hold all of the buildings. Jim is survived by three sons, Michael and his wife Stephanie of Beverly, MA, Stephen and his wife Maryrita Melone of Sandown, NH and Paul and his wife Patricia of Londonderry, NH. He also leaves five grandchildren that he loved dearly, Angela, Maria, Nathan, Matthew and Alexander. He also leaves behind many close friends, especially Frank Raffa, Karen Raffa, Linda O' Connor, Alan Hartnett, and Carol Turner. Arrangements are by handled by Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, BEVERLY. Services will be held privately. A larger Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Tallo Family Scholarship Fund at the North Shore Community College, Bootstraps of Beverly or a . Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020