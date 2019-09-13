|
TANO, James J. At age 87, of Everett, on September 13th. Husband of the late Doris (Powers) Tano. Loving father of Cheryl Tano and her husband Zaheer, and John, James, and Kathe Tano. Brother of the late Phyllis Tano, Celia Celona, and Rose Pento. Beloved grandfather of Adriana, Brittany, Dahlia, and Simone Gallagher. Loving great-grandfather of Paul Michael and Quincy. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Tuesday, September 17th. A Wake Service will be held on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and a Prayer Service will commence in the funeral home at 12 p.m. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo roccofuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019