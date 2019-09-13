Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Wake
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES TANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J. TANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES J. TANO Obituary
TANO, James J. At age 87, of Everett, on September 13th. Husband of the late Doris (Powers) Tano. Loving father of Cheryl Tano and her husband Zaheer, and John, James, and Kathe Tano. Brother of the late Phyllis Tano, Celia Celona, and Rose Pento. Beloved grandfather of Adriana, Brittany, Dahlia, and Simone Gallagher. Loving great-grandfather of Paul Michael and Quincy. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Tuesday, September 17th. A Wake Service will be held on Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and a Prayer Service will commence in the funeral home at 12 p.m. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' memory may be made to Northeast Animal Shelter, 347 Highland Ave., Salem, MA 01970. RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo roccofuneralhomes.com

1-877-71-ROCCO
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
Download Now