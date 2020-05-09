|
|
JOHNSON, James J.J. Of East Dedham, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved father of Haillie R., and James N. Devoted son of Jacqueline Kiely Kohut, predeceased by his father, Hendrick R. Johnson and stepfather, Richard P. Kohut. Loving brother of Diane Thornton of Foxboro, Jay Johnson and wife Eileen of Dedham and Lynda May Nelson of Dedham. Cherished uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Burial will be in accord with up to date social distancing regulations. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com
View the online memorial for James J.J. JOHNSON
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020