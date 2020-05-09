Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for JAMES JOHNSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES J.J. JOHNSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAMES J.J. JOHNSON Obituary
JOHNSON, James J.J. Of East Dedham, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved father of Haillie R., and James N. Devoted son of Jacqueline Kiely Kohut, predeceased by his father, Hendrick R. Johnson and stepfather, Richard P. Kohut. Loving brother of Diane Thornton of Foxboro, Jay Johnson and wife Eileen of Dedham and Lynda May Nelson of Dedham. Cherished uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Burial will be in accord with up to date social distancing regulations. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Folsom Funeral Home www.folsomfuneral.com

View the online memorial for James J.J. JOHNSON
Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAMES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -